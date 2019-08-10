GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to the Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington on reports of a woman falling off the cliff.
The individual fell over 70 ft off Squaw Peak at the reservation around Saturday afternoon.
Great Barrington Fire Department responded to the scene at 1 p.m. and cleared the scene at 7 p.m.
The woman was flown by helicopter to the nearest hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no cause this time on how she fell off the cliff, but the incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
