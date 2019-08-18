SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 'possible attempted abduction' of a female jogger in Sunderland has been reported to police and now they're asking for the public's help in solving this case.
The Sunderland Police Department tells Western Mass News they were notified of the situation by Massachusetts State Police.
The woman we're told, was running with her dog North on River Road around 9 a.m. when a man in a vehicle heading southbound, allegedly stopped and told her to "Get in."
Police say she described the vehicle as a "Brown-ish SUV."
We're told the male party then reportedly got out of the SUV and began walking toward her and speaking at her...
"She continued running North and yelled No," says Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos.
According to her report, the male in the vehicle is described as "An older dark-skinned white male-possibly wearing a red shirt and light-colored pants; prominent facial bone structure, and very short hair."
Chief Demetropoulos tells us that's when another car was driving towards them the male party went back to his vehicle and left.
Police say he was last seen heading south on Rt. 47, River Road in Sunderland.
We're told the Sunderland Police Department has notified other law enforcement agencies to "be on the look-out" for this vehicle and the male individual.
"We're looking for any information from anyone who may have seen this occur or may have any information to bring forward. Also, anyone else with home video surveillance who lives on Rt. 47 between the Center of Town and the town-line of Hadley and their able to look it over and let us know, could help the investigation," notes Chief Demetropoulos.
Again, the incident allegedly occurred on River Road at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, August 18th.
"As always we want to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings, just like our reporting party and If you see something, Say something!" police say.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this developing story today. Watch ABC40 starting at 6 p.m. for the latest on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.