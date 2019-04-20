SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news in Springfield after a woman was stabbed on Carew Street.
On Friday evening, a female victim was robbed and assaulted with a dangerous weapon.
The woman was stabbed in the arm before she walked to Mercy Hospital for medical assistance.
She was allegedly approached by a male who tried to grab her purse, but she tried to fight back.
He was able to steal the purse, but it wasn't until after he took off that she noticed the significant gash on her arm.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
