CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested following a two-car accident on Grattan Street.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tell us that officers were called to the area of Grattan Street and Rivest Court shortly after 6:45 Thursday evening for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
When they arrived on scene at Grattan Street, officers discovered a vehicle that had sustained rear-end damage.
Upon further investigation, Chicopee Police determined that a vehicle had struck another vehicle from behind.
Thankfully, the occupants in the vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries.
After speaking with the occupants to hear their side of the story and to determine if anyone was injured, officials approached the suspect's vehicle to hear his side.
When they approached the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Holyoke resident Francisco Marrero, they could immediately detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers observed that Marrero had red, puffy, half-closed and bloodshot eyes, as well as slow speech.
Marrero admitted to the officers on scene that he smoked marijuana an hour before the accident occurred, and also prior to driving.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered two burnt marijuana sticks, and heroin packaging paraphernalia.
Officers also seized a .38 caliber firearm, 500 marked envelopes believed to have contained heroin, 150 additional envelopes believed to contain heroin, THC liquid cartridges, several bags of marijuana, a digital scale with cocaine residue, and over $1,000 in cash.
Marrero was subsequently placed under arrest, and is facing a slew of charges, including possession of a firearm without a license and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
He posted his $2,540 bail shortly after being booked.
Marrero is scheduled to appear in Chicopee District Court for his arraignment on January 18.
