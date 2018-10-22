BOSTON, MA (CNN/WCVB/WGGB/WSHM) -- Game 1 of the World Series between Red Sox and Dodgers is Tuesday and the ground crew at Fenway Park is making sure everything is ready.
With more than 24 hours until the game, it's game on inside Fenway Park.
World Series baseball has arrived in Boston. The signs are everywhere - just ask Maribeth Moriarty of New England Sign Services.
"I am a woman owned business and I've been doing signs in this park for about 22 years," Moriarty said.
From the banners that say ALDS to ALCS to World Series, Moriarty and her team outfit it all.
It's not a bad gig given the success of the Red Sox over the years.
"Seen some World series, seen a lot of postseason, and now, we're getting ready for another win. [Does it ever get old?] It never gets old," Moriarty noted.
It may be cold outside, but the sprinklers are on. Everything from the windows to the Green Monster are getting washed and ready.
"It's a lot of attention to detail. I couldn't be prouder of the crew," said David Mellor, Fenway Park's senior director of grounds.
As Mellor explained, these cold temperatures can set the grass back.
Those woven tarps on the field? They're actually keeping the soil warm, tricking an already tricky Mother Nature.
"We really stress safety and playability, which is our number one priority. We do take a lot of pride in the aesthetics, but safety and playability is always the first thing," Mellor added.
Can't get to Fenway for the World Series? No worries!
Western Mass News will have live coverage from Fenway Park Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. We'll bring the sights and sounds from Fenway Park right to you
Be sure to tune-in for all the action of the 2018 World Series, only on FOX 6.
