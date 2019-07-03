NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Since our story on the upcoming Northeast Balloon Festival in Northampton aired yesterday, we've received concerns from viewers about other festivals put on by VAP events.
That's the event group associated with the Northeast Balloon Festival.
In the last twenty-four hours, we have received complaints from viewers around New England about the various food festivals and balloon fairs put on by VAP events, including one from a venue who hosted them in New Hampshire last year.
"Her marketing was kind of misleading. We were also led to believe that there were going to be balloons all day," Tom Sapienza, director of the Hampshire Dome, tells us.
Tom Sapienza is the director of the Hampshire Dome in New Hampshire.
Over video chat, he tells Western Mass News that his venue has spent the last year trying to recover their reputation after hosting the VAP event Northeast Balloon Fesitival last year.
"What happened the first day was, all the balloons took off early in the morning...and they don't come back until late in the day," says Sapienza.
Many, but not all, on social media claimed they missed the balloons too, painting an unequal picture of the experience depending on what time people arrived.
"Our schedule is displayed on both our Facebook event and on our website," said Festival Director Veronica Parsloe.
The festival director, who is bringing the same event to Northampton next week, says they are making things more clear on their marketing.
She says that they are planning activities to do in between balloon launches and in case weather prevents the tethered balloon activities from happening.
"Amusement rides, the petting zoo, and a lot of the other activities that we have planned are new, because that is something that we, again, learned from last year is that, during the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., it's not typically in favor for balloons to fly," stated Parsloe.
Another viewer contacted us about overcrowding at a barbecue event last month in Connecticut, which was also put on by VAP, and we received a copy of the email that was sent out to ticket holders saying:
"Although we did advise our guests before the event that there could be long lines, we were not expecting the lines to be quite as a bad as they were during certain portions of the event."
"It's similar to going to Six Flags on the weekend and expecting there to be no lines, I mean that's just not going to happen," said Parsloe.
The ticket holder email explained that timing and inviting more vendors will fix that problem for the next BBQ event, but it called reports of them running out of food "a misconception".
"One or two food vendors running out really is just something that can happen. We were consistently communicating about any issues that arose, whether it had to do with trash or parking, and we solved those problems as quickly as we could. We're looking to always provide solutions to the issues that we hear about from guests, because we really just want the guests to be happy when they come," added Parsloe.
Right now, Parsloe says she's expecting 30,000 people to come to the Northampton Balloon Festival.
We have reached out to Northampton safety officials to see how they plan to accomodate that much traffic coming into the city.
They have not yet returned our request for comment.
