SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Festival of Trees event at Springfield's Mass Mutual Center will kick off Friday.
The fundraising event will help support the Springfield Boys and Girls Club and run through December 12.
Local companies purchase, decorate and set up individually themed holiday trees adorned with raffle prizes.
Holiday music and entertainment will also run throughout the event.
AT&T provided $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club, which will go directly toward providing free admission for veterans and first responders and their families for the duration of the 2021 Festival of Trees event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.