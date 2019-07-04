SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Fourth of July fun in Springfield returns to Riverfront Park after renovations caused the festivities to move elsewhere last year.
And all day there has been activity around the city's south end.
From an early morning 5K near the Hall of Fame to fun in the new splash pad in Riverfront Park its a return to tradition here on the Fourth of July.
Mary Ryczek, one of the many 5K volunteers spoke about the annual race.
"This race is been going on more than 25 years," Ryczek said.
On a day when most are happy to kick back and relax...
"It was a big turn out over 230 runners," Ryczek noted.
Harry Greene, one of the 5K runners told Western Mass News the fun surrounding the 5K.
"Everyone from the area and farther away comes out, tries to set personal bests, everyone has a little bit of fun," Greene explained.
Greene said he didn't beat his personal best, but there is always next time.
Caitlin Hughes, another 5K runner visiting from Ireland spoke about the drastic weather difference.
"I usually run when it’s like 12° degrees and that’s 40°f at home so to come run in this it’s like woah," Hughes said.
It's all leading up to the big fireworks display once the sun goes down.
Judy Matt, President of the Spirit of Springfield explained the festivities held at the park and throughout the night.
"We have face painting and balloon making we have entertainment starting at 6:30. 7 o'clock is when we do remarks. We're going to have a flyover with the 104th around 7:10, 7:15." Matt said.
Matt said they're pulling out all the stops to make the first Fourth of July back at Riverfront memorable.
"We want to give people a wonderful activity. You want to do more than just the fireworks you want to have them have an experience and that's what we try to provide," Matt explained.
David Vanbuskirk, Chief Pyrotechnician told Western Mass News the excitement surrounding the firework show.
"There's always a lot of pressure, but it's kind of fun pressure. These guys are looking forward to it. It's all they've been talking about and looking forward to it and so am I," Vanbuskirk said.
There will be an estimated 3,000 fireworks that will go off Thursday night and last about 15 minutes.
"Look for the finale that's gonna be awesome," Vanbuskirk said.
The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, but other activities will be getting underway earlier.
