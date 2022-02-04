LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News stopped by the Ludlow rest stop Friday and there weren’t too many people on the roads, but we did talk with one driver heading from Catskill, New York to Woburn for a military event after work.
When we caught up with Janet Alloway she was trying to scrape the ice off of the hood of her car, which hadn’t thawed in the nearly two hours she had been on the road. She told Western Mass News that roads here on the pike are much better than where she came from.
“When I left home, we started out with ice then we had about two inches of snow, and then we had ice on top of that so our roads, even though they were plowed, they were still icy. The New York State thruway had areas of ice as well, the speed limit was only 45, and then when I got on the Berkshire connector that was pretty bad. Until I got to stockbridge! Once I passed through Stockbridge the ice started to drop off to the point that eventually the roadways wet and the trees didn't even have any ice on them,” said Alloway.
Alloway said she saw lots of crews sanding and salting the roads on her drive over here.
The MassDOT has put a speed restriction of 40 mph in place on I-90 between Boston and the New York border.
