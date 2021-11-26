WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Feztival of Trees event is back Friday at the Clarion Hotel & Aqua Lagoon Waterpark.
Visitors can enter to win decorated trees by purchasing raffle tickets and placing them in buckets for the tree or trees they would like to win.
The drawing will finish at the close of the Feztival on December 5.
All proceeds will benefit the Melha Shriners activities, and payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.
The event will also give guests the opportunity to shop at the craft fair, enjoy lunch or dinner, and take souvenir photos with Santa Claus.
Follow the latest event details here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.