AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News True Crime series returns.
A local woman's search for justice continues 35 years after her fiancée, Carmen "CJ" DeLuca, was killed during an attempted robbery at a gas station.
Just a few hours later, his murderer moved on to another gas station, striking again.
To this day no one has been arrested. Western Mass News is getting answers on what unfolded that night and where prosecutors stand in the case.
“I was home alone and got a phone call from the local police,” Deana Prest said.
On September 12, 1985, Prest woke up to a sound no one wants to hear at 2 a.m.
“I knew something was wrong,” Prest explained.
She picked up the phone as her fiancee, Deluca, worked an overnight shift at the all-night Gas & Save station that he managed in East Windsor, Connecticut.
“We were both working in that area and living in Feeding Hills,” Prest said.
So when police called her asking for him and she told them he was at work, they quickly hung up the phone and she knew something was wrong.
“I got in the car, and I went there,” Prest said.
Prest will never forget the moment she pulled up to 163 Bridge Street.
“There was yellow tape surrounding the area, lots of police cars, lots of flashing lights,” Prest explained.
Her fiancee had been fatally shot inside a temporary office trailer being used while the station was under construction.
“I was asked for a picture,” Prest recalled.
At that moment, police identified their victim, a young man who was just beginning his life with his fiance.
“We got engaged about four months before this all happened. I am still looking for justice for him,” Prest said.
While there were no apparent witnesses to the fatal robbery in East Windsor, three hours later police got a hit when a clerk at a convenience store in Orange, Connecticut was shot during another robbery.
“A person came in asking for money, the attendant gave the money over and he took the money, and he still shot the attendant twice,” Prest said.
Police found the shootings were connected when they were able to match the bullets using ballistics.
The victim of that second shooting survived and was able to describe the suspect to the police.
A very slender black male around six feet tall, approximately 18 to 25 who fled in a silver four-door, Cadillac Brougham.
Today he'd be in his mid 50's.
The news brought Prest hope, but she said still there have been no big breaks.
“In the last two or three years, we've not received any information about progress,” Prest explained.
Western Mass News is getting answers on why that is.
John F. Fahey, the supervisory assistant to the Connecticut state's attorney's office, said they are actively investigating and running down any possible leads.
In a statement, he said quote, “The cold case unit of the CT office of the chief state’s attorney continues to assist the East Windsor Police Department in this matter. Every viable lead will be pursued in an effort to bring those responsible to justice in the death of Mr. DeLuca.”
Any information helps. If you believe you have a tip about what may have happened to Carmen J. DeLuca, call the East Windsor Police Detective Division at (860) 292-8240.
