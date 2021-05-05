Virus Outbreak Massachusetts

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard erect a medical field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for the expected influx of patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nicolaus Czarnecki/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

(AP) -- A COVID-19 field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is expected to close for good within the next couple of weeks, UMass Memorial Health Care said in a statement.

The 220-bed field hospital was first set up last spring, then reopened in December to treat patients during a second surge of coronavirus cases. It stopped taking new patients in March but remained in place and ready to reopen in the event of another surge.

Now it is being demobilized.

It treated more than 1,000 people, operator UMass Memorial Health Care said in a statement Tuesday.

“It has had a definite positive impact on COVID patient care in the region,” the statement said. “This includes caring for the nearly 650 patients that were treated there during the second wave and serving as a relief valve for hospitals in the region that would have been challenged to create more surge space without its existence.”

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.