SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One vocational school in Springfield is where the student-athletes are getting real-life skills everyday.
Although their football season at Putnam Vocational Academy started off a little rough, they're winning in the classroom.
"Coming into Putnam, they're good at dividing the vocational part with the academic part," said Cecil Villa.
Villa is the senior quarterback, and in between throwing touchdowns on the field, he learns graphic communication skills like photoshop and creating t-shirts.
"We do business cards, big posters like banners for schools, and we do the diploma's for the schools ," Villa added.
Kelvin Cotto is the senior runningback who spends most of his time in the auto body shop working on cars and SUV's and getting his hands dirty.
"Working in a shop and academics has taught me how to multi-task and save time. I have a test on Friday on academics and if I have to finish something, I have time in shop to do it," Cotto explained.
Although Putnam's season isn't going the way they would have liked it to on the field, they say the skills they're learning in their various shops are really preparing them for not only their careers but their futures.
"Being in allied health, you have to learn to communicate with people a lot and being a captain. You have to be able to communicate and lead my team," said Karaun Taylor, a senior runningback.
Putnam is teaching the future generation invaluable skills both on and off the field.
