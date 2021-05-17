LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fifteen people are without a place to stay after a fire at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue Monday night.
According to officials, the fire broke out just before 9 p.m. Crews arrived on scene in less than five minutes and found heavy flames coming from the back of the home. The rear porch and back of the house suffered the most damage.
Ludlow Police, Wilbraham Fire and Westover Fire assisted at the scene while Chicopee Firefighters provided station coverage.
Firefighters were quickly able to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other homes. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
