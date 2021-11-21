EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The fifth annual Rucksgiving was held Sunday morning in East Longmeadow.
Dozens of backpacks filled with Thanksgiving food items on Sunday for the fifth annual Rucksgiving.
"Rucksgivng our way of donating turkeys, holiday meals to local food pantries," said Tom Orifice of team Red, White and Blue.
Rucking is simply walking or hiking with a weighted rucksack. Participants from team Red, White and Blue, 4run3 and Run your Health all joined in on the military-activity to help those in need.
"We are going to take food, we are going to put it in our backpacks rucker army-style down to the Jewish Community Center where Rachel's Table is going to take it and they will distribute it down to some of the food pantries and those in need," explained Orifice.
One first-year participant told Western Mass News it's important to help when and where you can during the holiday season.
"With COVID and everything, a lot of places have high demand for needs and just being able to participate and help, even if it's just a little bit, every little bit helps," said Cheri Burton of team 4run3.
The food donations, all include some Turkey Day favorites.
"A lot of frozen turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, turkey, pies, gravy, I mean you name it you bring it," said Kimberly Burke of team 4run3.
