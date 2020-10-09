CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another Chicopee police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.
Chicopee Police Det. Danuisa Liszka said that the additional case comes following another round of testing after four other officers tested positive.
"This officer worked and had been in close contact with the original cluster," Liska added.
Since the first cases in the cluster were announced, internal business and pistol permit applications have been suspended.
However, the department said that there will not be any gap in essential services while these officers are in quarantine.
