NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fight broke out in front of the George Floyd memorial in Northampton.

Western Mass News was there and had our cameras rolling as demonstrators got heated with the police.

Later after the side of City Hall was covered in graffiti.

We did reach out to Northampton Abolition Now.

Their president said the fight did not involve any of his organization members.

People gathered Tuesday with signs that read ‘Black Lives Matter’ and defund the police.

He said in part quote, “We were saddened that this conflict escalated and hope that those involved are able to heal and access the care they need and that everyone deserves.”

On Wednesday, the Northampton City Council will be meeting again to discuss the city budget, and the mayor is expected to announce an increase to the police budget.

