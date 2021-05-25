NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fight broke out in front of the George Floyd memorial in Northampton.
Western Mass News was there and had our cameras rolling as demonstrators got heated with the police.
Later after the side of City Hall was covered in graffiti.
We did reach out to Northampton Abolition Now.
Their president said the fight did not involve any of his organization members.
He said in part quote, “We were saddened that this conflict escalated and hope that those involved are able to heal and access the care they need and that everyone deserves.”
On Wednesday, the Northampton City Council will be meeting again to discuss the city budget, and the mayor is expected to announce an increase to the police budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.