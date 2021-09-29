WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A video circulating on social media caught the attention of Western Mass News: a fight captured on camera at The Big E.
It's raising many questions about security measures at the fairgrounds.
Western Mass News learned how local law enforcement is responding.
This happened on Monday. The video, posted and shared on social media, captured a large group of people involved in a physical altercation at The Big E. Two people were laying on the ground as a group surrounds them. Some individuals kicked the people, others pulled their sweaters. Eventually, we see fairgoers attempted to break up the fight.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what unfolded during Springfield Day at The Big E. Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, from the West Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News tha they are aware of the video circulating online and say in-part quote:
‘At approximately 8:30pm officers were dispatched to that location for a fight in progress. As officers approached, they observed the fight to be over and the crowd was dispersing. A victim of the fight has been identified and the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident.’
With hundreds of thousands of people coming to the Big E this year, we wanted to know what security measures are in place when an incident like this takes place.
Sgt. LaFrance said the department will continue to use all of its resources and any additional resources available to them in order to provide a safe environment for visitors. We did reach out to The Big E for comment, but they directed us back to the West Springfield Police Department.
