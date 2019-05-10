SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Professional boxing makes its way to downtown Springfield.
Several hundred fans made their way upstairs to the area ballroom for the first-ever professional boxing card that was organized in part by Ken Casey, lead singer of the Dropkick Murphys.
Talia Spera, executive director of MGM Springfield, tells Western Mass News that they had close to a sell-out crowd for tonight's event, which featured eight different matches from boxers from around the world, and even two from western Mass.
We spoke with Michael Malone who is a life-long resident of Springfield.
He tells Western Mass News that his nephew, Dereck Whitley, is one of the boxers competing, and says it's nice to not have to travel far away to watch him compete.
He says a night like tonight and this kind of entertainment downtown is exactly why this community voted in favor of the casino.
"It's about," Malone tells us. "Having that entertainment that's real. It's something that we can say they started here, and, you know, when we're watching them on ESPN or whatever, we can say 'Hey, remember when we were watching them downtown?'. It's a plus. Everything about it is a plus."
"We plan to bring," stated Spera. "More sports and entertainment. Those are our brand and that's what we're known for, and we're excited to bring more of these events to the community."
Tonight, we also spoke with Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys and he tells us that the support tonight was visible and that Springfield's location makes it easy for boxing fans all over New England to come out.
He says he hopes they can make Springfield a second home for Murphy's Boxing and Dropkick Murphys.
