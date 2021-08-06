SPRINGFIELD,MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's a Friday night like old times in downtown Springfield, a major event at the Mass Mutual Center drawing people from all over New England and local businesses are enjoying benefits of seeing large crowds too.
Its fight night here in Springfield, hundreds of people coming to the city tonight for a mixed martial arts fight. We spoke with one local business who was booked solid thanks to the turnout.
“It’s really exciting for me personally because I haven’t fought for two years because of the pandemic,” said John Howard.
Howard is a headliner for CES MMA 63 fight night at the Mass Mutual Center Friday night, a night he's been waiting for, for years. Even for others, Friday night's fight has been much anticipated, the first major event here in western Mass in over a year. People lining up, wrapping around the venue vying for a seat.
“It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to make it to a venue and it feels really nice,” Said Zack Kurs of Fairfield
With downtown Springfield buzzing with excitement, a few doors down is Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill. Owner Nadim Kashouh tells Western Mass News, Friday night is a sight he hasn’t seen for far too long.
“It feels like old times do you know what I mean,” Kashouh added. “this is great we haven’t had events such as today at the Mass Mutual Center in a while it’s a great feeling.”
The increased foot traffic is doing wonders for business, even having to turn some customers away.
“it brings excitement to the air we were busy for lunch and we will be busy for dinner we are booked right now,” said Kashouh.
There are no mandated COVID-19 restrictions for guests at tonight’s event but the Mass Mutual Center is giving out free masks for those who want to wear them. Western Mass News did see all staff members inside wearing masks as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.