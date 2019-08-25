ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local town is filming a show you may already watch.
A popular show is shooting its second season in a local area.
Shot and written by Steven King.
Its lights camera action in a small town in western Mass.
For the second time now, academy award winner and writer Stephen King is filming the second season of the popular Hulu show 'Castle Rock', in Orange.
Administrative Assistant for the Orange Police Department, Brenda Anderson told Western Mass News that police officers, volunteers and other members of the community are all helping set the stage.
“Everybody’s worked together, the police department, the fire department, the highway, the town hall. Plus all the citizens," Anderson said.
Anderson told Western Mass News he is proud that the town serves as a backdrop for the hit show.
“It makes us feel that we have something to offer. A lot of times small towns don’t get a lot of credit because we don’t have a whole lot going on here, but to know that a film company knows that we’re willing to help them to sometimes to take over the entire downtown and make it work for them, i think is important the cooperation," Anderson said.
Neil Mack, a resident on Orange explained his opinion towards the filming in Orange.
“It’s a little odd because it’s kind of the end of the world here but maybe that’s the appeal. I guess Gardner is not as friendly and several other towns that they work in. They're not as well-received," Mack said.
And even though many recognize 'Castle Rock' as a dark film, behind the scenes...it sheds nothing but light to the town of Orange.
“It’s just exciting that somebody as J.J. Abrams and Stephen King thinks that Orange is important enough to be a part of their project," Anderson noted.
