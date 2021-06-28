SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight years after the Massachusetts Career Development Institute (MCDI) closed, the abandoned property in the city's Upper Hill neighborhood began the final phase of demolition on Monday.
The demolition comes after a fire ripped through the property back in 2016. The city then foreclosed on the property in 2019 for non-payment of taxes.
Residents in the neighborhood are happy to see it finally come down.
"To look at a building that dilapidated, burned, and uncared for such a long time, what that does is it makes it feel like we're not cared for, so we're just very happy that it's going to happen today," said Adrienne Osborn of Springfield.
The demolition and site restoration is costing the city a little over $1.6 million. When cleanup is complete, the city said it will put out requests for proposals to redevelop the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.