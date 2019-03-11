HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 44th annual St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke is just days away and people will flood city streets for the big weekend to cheer on thousands of runners.
“So we are fitting about 6,500 runners in a very small spot, so if you are driving, get down here nice and early and we also have shuttles coming from Holyoke College," said Melissa Cooney with the Holyoke St. Patrick's Road Race Committee.
The hilly routes throughout Holyoke make for a difficult 10k, but each year volunteers are finding more and more runners are signing up.
“We have a kids run that happens at 11 o’clock pretty close by and then we have Mummers that come out and the race starts at 1,” Cooney added.
The Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race was ranked fifth on 'Runners World' as one of the best races on St. Patrick's Day, beating out Boston, Chicago, and Michigan.
The road race committee told Western Mass News that each year, the race on Saturday and parade on Sunday are organized by volunteers, who make the weekend a tourist attraction for guests and a tradition for community members.
“Yeah, the Irish tradition and culture here is if you haven’t seen it, come on down, come and see it there’s just something so special even when I lived away in Boston, I'd come back and bring my friends. It’s nothing like you’ve ever seen," Cooney said.
All of the major details with the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race are being finalized this week, so you still have time to register and if you’re wondering where the proceeds from the race go, Cooney added, "all of the money that we raise here goes back into making sure we have a world class parade as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.