SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials come together on Monday night to vote on the future of plastic bags.
City councilors are voting whether or not to reduce plastic bags in the city.
The new policy would have retail businesses be required to either use a recyclable plastic bag, a compostable, a marine degradable bag or a reusable bag.
If the vote passes it will then head to the mayor's desk to possibly be signed for.
The mayor has said he will make a decision on what is fair what it is realistic and what is most cost effective for the city.
“I know there have been people on both sides issue where they see multi-use for those bags convenience for them but then you have to look at the other side the environmental factor. Effecting our environment which I do I’m not going to tip my hand with it all cause I want to see what the if and when it reaches my desk what they fully put in writing. And if there is a give and take that respects some of the residents and the business community," Mayor Sarno noted.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
