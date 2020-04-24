SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- President Trump has now signed the latest coronavirus stimulus bill into law.
The $484 billion aid package will replenish the tapped out Paycheck Protection Program, the relief needed for many funding their family.
It will help small businesses who were unable to get their hands on a loan the first time.
The distribution of funds is expected to go more smoothly, and there is a greater opportunity for those smaller businesses to get a loan, which was crowded out by larger businesses the first time.
More aid is on the way for small businesses after the initial $350 billion dollars in PPP funds were quickly exhausted to those able to submit their applications quickly enough.
“In the first batch, about 20% was funded by local banks and credit unions,” Financial Adviser Richard Pelletier said.
In a Skype interview with Western Mass News, Pelletier said more money will be given to smaller lenders. Of the $484 billion, $60 billion will be given to community banks and credit unions.
“This time, they set aside $30 billion for community banks and credit unions with less than $10 billion. They set another $30 billion aside for banks and credit unions that have between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets,” he said.
This is in hopes of helping those mom-and-pop businesses who were pushed out by larger companies and bigger banks the first time.
“If you can justify that in that eight-week period, all that money you borrowed at 1% went exactly to payroll, rent and utilities, it's forgiven. You owe the bank nothing,” he said.
The distribution of funds is also expected to go more smoothly.
“I think it's going to be easier for the banks since they've gone through the first phase,” he said.
Pelletier is encouraging people to keep in mind that existing customers have priority.
“They have a backlog of their existing customers that applied, and that money ran out. Their applications are parked and in the cue probably ahead of yours,” he said.
This is why he recommends getting applications in as soon as possible.
“Let’s suppose they run out of money. Your application will be in the cue. There will be a phase three, trust me on that one,” he said.
Pelletier predicts this second phase of money could run out in as soon as 72 hours, or on the optimistic end, six to seven days.
