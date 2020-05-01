SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Funding your family through the coronavirus pandemic may mean you're unable to pay your mortgage right now.
However, before you make a forbearance agreement, Western Mass News is getting answers on the potential hidden consequences.
If you're making the difficult decision of having to defer your mortgage, there are ramifications no one is telling you about.
“If you go into forbearance, you can forget about another mortgage or remortgaging your property down the road,” said financial advisor Richard Pelletier
Pelletier told Western Mass News in a Skype interview that making a forbearance agreement may help you now but, down the line, it can impact your ability to take out future loans.
“They're saying at Experian, it shouldn't have an effect. I'm not buying that,” Pelletier noted.
Even though credit bureaus are saying this crisis won't impact your credit score, Pelletier said he has concerns.
“You're telling people basically you can't make your mortgage payment and for good reason,” Pelletier explained.
Even though many are in the same boat, under the CARES Act, there are no terms indicating how loan servicers will characterize the agreement.
“If you have a problem, they have to give you six months of forbearance. That’s what the statute says, but it doesn't address the credit bureau and how they should treat these agreements,” Pelletier added.
If your bank reports you're in a forbearance and are unable to make your payments, it could cause your credit score to drop.
“It’s going to be a negative on your credit rating,” Pelletier said.
He added if you can make your payment on the mortgage, do it.
“The forbearance agreement should not be your first option. It should be your last option,” Pelletier said.
So what can you do? Pelletier said if you have more equity in your house, consider refinancing . Interest rates are low right now, which could save you cash in the long run.
If you have to go into forbearance, be clear with your financial institution on the terms of your agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.