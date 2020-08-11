SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Questions remain following this weekend's executive orders signed by President Trump.

One involves a payroll tax cut.

How much could you potentially save and what might the long-term impact be?

This past weekend, President Trump signed multiple executive orders after Congress continued to struggle with the passing of a new stimulus bill to help the American economy.

One of the orders calls for a payroll tax cut, which financial advisor Richard Pelletier said could be eyeopening for many workers.

One of the orders calls for a payroll tax cut, which financial advisor Richard Pelletier said could be eyeopening for many workers.

“You're talking about most people being totally unaware of their payroll every week and for what?" said Pelletier.

Pelletier told Western Mass News that currently, Americans pay a 7.65 percent payroll tax.

6.2 percent is put into their Social Security account.

1.45 percent is a payment into Medicare.

Those funds are matched by the employer.

"Waiving that money for a period of time is going to put that money potentially in the employees' net paycheck,” Pelletier noted.

Using the American median household income of $64,000, Pelletier said that equals a biweekly paycheck of $2,461.

Without paying the payroll tax would add an extra $152 to each check.

However, Pelletier said there's a catch that may prevent businesses from moving forward with the president's order.

“The order that I read, the executive order is instructing the Treasury to see if there's a way they can forgive that. Well, that would be nice if we knew it was going to be forgiven, but as an employer, I'm saying ‘Wait a minute, I may be on the hook for this,’” Pelletier added.

Without forgiveness, Pelletier said not only will businesses still have to pay their share, employees would have to pay back the amount that was withheld too.

During the Obama administration, a payroll tax cut for a smaller amount was forgiven, but Pelletier said he's not certain that will be the case this time around.

"Knowing politicians the way I know politicians, they're willing to give us an awful lot 'yack, yack, yack' prior to the election. After the election, not so much,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier said he believes the other executive orders will have a bigger impact including the federal government extending its unemployment.

President Trump approved an extra $400 per week - $300 of it comes from federal money and $100 of it comes from state money.