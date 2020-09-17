SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Millions of Americans are unemployed because of the pandemic. Despite talks of a second stimulus package, Democrats and Republicans still have not agreed.
Now, the clock is running out for those who are trying to make ends meet. Massachusetts still has the highest unemployment rate in the nation.
"The checks haven't arrived, it's just not happening," said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.
Western Mass News spoke Pelletier, who said his clients are still struggling, and it's time for politics to be put to the side.
"They dance and dance around, and I gotta tell you right now we need this package," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi updated the public Thursday evening on continuing negotiations and said Democrats have come down $1 trillion on their package.
“We have come down, you know, I know some of you say, why can't you compromise? We have compromised. We came down the trillion dollars," Pelosi said.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded and said Pelosi is slowing down the action.
"It's interesting to me that when Speaker Pelosi said to all of us, we would not leave until we get a COVID-19 bill, but she sends us all home. But then she calls us back on an emergency for the post office," he said. "So during that time, the only power the minority has is to move a motion to recommit, and we did, and what did we spend our time on? We spent ours on COVID-19 relief. What did they do? They voted it down."
Republicans were critical of the Democrats' $3 trillion proposals, and Pelletier said another package will add to the nation's debt.
"Our national debt went up to $27 trillion because of the CARES Act. Do you have any idea how big a trillion dollars is?" Pelletier added.
Since Senate Republicans unveiled they're roughly $1 trillion packages in July, no agreement has been reached.
"This week, we come back after being gone for all this time with watching Speaker Pelosi talk about how hard she's stopping everything," he said. "Once again, the common denominator here and in every COVID-19 relief package, we have done Speaker Pelosi has either slowed or delayed the action. You begin to wonder why, why would someone do that in an election year?"
Democrats said what Republicans are proposing isn't enough, while Republicans argue it's too much.
"When we go into negotiation, it's about the allocation of the resources, but it's hard to see how we can go any lower when you only have uh, greater needs," Pelosi noted.
Pelletier told Western Mass News for the sake of his clients and the American people, it's time to come together.
"Everyone's trying to jockey their opponent to look as bad as they can. They're not focusing on the taxpayers and people out there," he said.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving an enhanced unemployment boost of $300 a week to unemployed workers last month. According to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts began paying out benefits last week.
