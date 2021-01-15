(WGGB/WSHM) -- President-elect Joe Biden has rolled out his plan for the next round of stimulus checks.
Friday marked the deadline to receive the second round of $600 checks.
The second round of stimulus checks was sent out faster than the first, but if you haven’t received it by Friday, you’ll have to claim that $600 on your taxes.
However, there is now the possibility for an additional $1,400 under the Biden administration, plus there’s even more good news if you’re a small business owner.
President-elect Biden is now proposing $1,400 additional to Americans making under a certain income threshold in the form of a third round of stimulus checks.
Local financial planner Richard Pelletier said that legislation will likely take a while to follow the $600 second round.
“I don’t think that check will be in the mailbox next week,” Pelletier explained.
However, for those who are trying to make the most of their checks and plan their finances, Pelletier offered this advice.
“The general rule of thumb is ‘if you’ve got $1,400 and you weren't expecting it, where is it going to do the greatest bit of good?’ and the answer is where you’re paying the rate of highest interest rates. It’s not on your mortgage at two or three percent. It’s on those credit cards,” Pelletier noted.
The COVID-19 shutdowns have also caused some small business owners to pour their own savings into their business to keep it afloat, but Pelletier said the CARES Act changes to the Paycheck Protection Program offer better terms to business owners who apply.
“That’s a three triple-header win-win-win proposition,” Pelletier said.
Businesses with 300 employees or fewer will be allowed to get a second draw of loans.
Also, it is now easier to get a partial loan forgiveness.
The legislation still requires borrowers to use 60 percent of their loan on payroll expenses in order to get full forgiveness, but Pelletier said the law includes more good news.
“It will be forgiven under proper circumstances. It’s not a taxable event and you get to deduct the expenses in addition to all that...it’s incredible,” Pelletier said.
For most businesses, PPP funds will be able on Tuesday, January 19.
