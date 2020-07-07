BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the weekend, President Donald Trump approved the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program allowing more small businesses to apply for loans.
The five-week extension will allocate the remaining $130 billion left in the fund to small businesses that are still struggling.
The Small Business Loan Program is being further extended after Trump signed the legislation Saturday.
“I got to tell you, it's not a difficult process,” said Richard Pelletier, financial advisor. “You go to your bank wherever you do your checking and they'll help you out.”
Pelletier said with so many gyms, salons, bars and restaurants on the verge of closing, the extension to file may come as a blessing.
“Bankruptcies are up 44% this year over last year,” he said. “This loan slash grant could be the bridge from where you are right now to opening up your business and seeing revenue approach what it used to be.”
New rules allow for a higher probability of converting the loan proceeds into a grant.
“The formula has been modified to make it more likely that a small business loan from the SBA under the program will be converted to a grant,” he said.
This means if 60% of the loan goes toward payroll and business expenses, the loan will be forgiven.
“We paid a severe price,” Pelletier said. “They really shut down the entire Massachusetts economy.”
There are $520 billion in loans that have been given to nearly five million small businesses across the country, and over 94,000 businesses receiving loans in Massachusetts.
“Months and months of no revenue opening up in Phase 2 or 3 with minimal revenue doesn't even cover expenses; it's not a good situation,” he said.
Some say it's a little too late for the application extension, and businesses in a cash crisis may be in a loss too deep for PPP loans to help with many unable to survive.
“There's a lot of businesses that are going to close -- are closed -- and will never reopen,” he said. “This was a catastrophic business tsunami.”
Pelletier said there is discussion on Capitol Hill for more funding which would allow people who already received a PPP loan to get another.
“That got them through a couple of months, but that was long gone,” he said. “What about the next month or two when we're still not back to normalcy?”
Businesses looking for help now have until Aug. 8 to apply for assistance under the new deadline.
