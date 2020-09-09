SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vote could happen as soon as tomorrow on the Senate’s newest proposed stimulus package, but Democratic leaders have deemed the bill a non-starter. This latest development comes as Governor Charlie Baker calls for the House and Senate to reach an agreement on a coronavirus relief plan.
In Springfield, just over 25-percent of workers are unemployed, and some say those waiting on extended benefits need an agreement to be reached sooner rather than later.
People all across the country and in western Mass. are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor Charlie Baker, during a press conference on Wednesday, brought some hope to those most affected. He said the state has started sending out the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits through the Lost Wages Grant, which uses funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
But Baker also sent a message to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, urging them to agree on a new stimulus package.
"Washington needs to step up and do what they said they were going to do last summer, to implement, a COVID-19 relief package that supports a longer-term more traditional unemployment benefits program. To support the states and localities that in many cases have borne much of the burden of making sure their communities are safe," Baker explained.
This demand comes as Senate Republicans unveiled their new coronavirus relief bill. The bill includes a $500 billion proposal, including an extra $300 weekly in unemployment benefits, money for small businesses, schools, and coronavirus testing, but no stimulus check for Americans.
"Even if they pass, it will have to go to the House who has this $3 trillion bill passed. How do you find an agreement here?" noted Western New England University Economics Professor Karl Petrick.
House Democrats have already passed the HEROES Act back in May, a $3 trillion relief package. Now with Senate Republicans set to vote on the least expensive package to date.
Petrick told Western Mass News an agreement between both parties might not be made before the November election.
"There's no hope this gets out of the Senate, let alone gets negotiated up to the White House," he added.
Some residents in Springfield, where just over a quarter of workers are unemployed, said time is of the essence.
"It would be an advantage for people in the community. There’s a big need as far as food, financials, what have you. A lot of people need it, and hopefully, the vote gets there, and they vote a lot faster and quicker," Springfield resident David Charles said.
Baker said those who qualify for the money through FEMA do not need to take any action. He said benefits will show up on a retroactive basis in your account, which goes back to August 1.
