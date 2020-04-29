SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our economy is on the minds of many right now.

The gross domestic product - or GDP - has taken a downward turn for the first time since 2014.

In a new report released by the Commerce Department, the first quarter 2020 GDP fell 4.8 percent.

Economists believe the second quarter will be worse due to continued business shutdowns from COVID-19.

The GDP is the most common way to measure an economy’s health because it’s the total value of all a country’s goods and services.

With so many businesses shut down in March, it’s easy to see why the GDP tanked, but we spoke with financial experts, who have some positive news when it comes to the future.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down non-essential businesses in March, much of the spending that is essential to a healthy GDP came to a halt.

“You’re not going in the car dealerships right now. You’re not going into a department store, durable goods, you know, washing machine, things like that,” said financial advisor Richard Pelletier.

So it comes as no surprise the first quarter GDP for 2020 would show a drop to 4.8 percent - a level unseen since the 2008 recession.

With those halted businesses laying people off in late March, Pelletier said things will get worse before they get better.

“Next quarter, the second quarter is going to be much worse,” Pelletier explained.

However, the stock market is on the rise again after a February dive.

John Rogers, an economics professor at American International College, said the GDP and stock market measure two different, but important, aspects of the economy.

“You have to think of it as a what’s going on now. That’s reflected in the GDP decline. What’s expected to happen in the future and that’s expected in the stock market rebound,” Rogers said.

Rogers told Western Mass News by the third or fourth quarter of 2020, there will likely be some sort of reopening of the economy and right now, people are eager to buy into the markets. He said what was initially predicted as a V-shaped market, “...maybe call it more of a ‘U’ than a ‘V’. There’s gonna be a longer dip in between. Instead of coming back, people were talking after Easter, it’s not going to really come back until probably the late summer.”

At the bottom of the U-shape is when Pelletier said is the best time to invest.

“Buy when things are low. You don’t buy when they’re high, so if you have the cash, now’s a good time to increase your 401(k),” Pelletier said.

Pelletier said he is noticing a lot of folks going into early retirement. That means—they are dropping out of the labor force and won’t be counted in unemployment statistics. He said retiring early can put a strain on your portfolio to produce more money for a longer-than-expected retirement.