AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With only five days until Christmas, many shoppers may be scrambling for safe ways to shop amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It's the last weekend before Christmas, and shoppers may be searching for some last-minute shopping options.
Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert from RetailMeNot.com told Western Mass News one of the best options is looking into retailers who offer curbside pickup.
“One of the best parts, you’re going to get your items in two hours or less,” Skirboll said.
At Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam, curbside pickup is available up until Christmas Eve.
The owner said she is also offering home delivery for the first time. All orders must be placed by December 22.
Skirboll said another safe option is looking into what local traditional food delivery services are offering.
“Places like Uber Eats and Postmates, they’re teaming up with lots of retailers, including Sephora and even MAC Cosmetics to deliver gifts to your door that same day,” Skirboll said.
Another alternative is wine delivery services.
“Delivery services like Winc wine also look into Goldbelly, which is another favorite of mine, where you can order a specialty from any restaurant, bakery, butcher across the country and have it delivered to a friend or family,” Skirboll explained.
Skirboll said not to rule out what you can find in your local supermarket.
“I love a beautiful orchid, a succulent, something that someone wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves,” Skirboll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.