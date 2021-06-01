SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The fire Tuesday morning at the former Indian Motorcycle building on State Street in Springfield was intentionally set, fire officials report.
According to Captain Drew Piemonte, with the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at 10:45 a.m.
Piemonte tells Western Mass News the sprinkler system in the building quickly extinguished the flames.
"Sprinklers kept the fire in check," Piemonte explained.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters were on scene checking for any extension of the fire to make sure there were no flare ups.
Piemonte confirms damage was contained to the room of origin..." it was a bedroom," he noted.
The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad has been investigating this fire.
"..(the) Squad has determined that there was two separate fires in the apartment that were intentionally set," Piemonte told us.
The building, which was once part of the Indian Motorcycle Company, now houses apartments.
At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
