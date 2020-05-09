AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Officials responded to a fire at Johnny's Tavern restaurant at 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
A 911 call reported a large amount of smoke coming from the roof of the building, and a minute later, the alarm company called to report a fire alarm at that address, Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren said.
A box alarm was sounded for all on-duty and off-duty Amherst Firefighters, she said.
The first arriving crew saw smoke inside the restaurant, which was closed at the time, and then found flames in the kitchen area, she said.
Crews aided with a hose line to the kitchen where they found a fire in the commercial oven that had extended out of the oven, Stromgren said.
The fire was quickly extinguished using dry chemical fire extinguishers, she said.
Crews finished extinguishing, checked adjoining rooms and businesses and saw that the fire didn’t spread, she said.
The source of the smoke seen from the roof was from the large exhaust fan for the kitchen which was also checked for extension, she said.
Fire damage was confined to the commercial oven where the fire originated, and Berkshire Gas has shut off natural gas to the business.
The business owner was on scene, Stromgren said.
The town’s health inspector was on scene to evaluate what needs to be cleaned for the restaurant to reopen, she said.
Fire investigators from the Amherst Fire Department were on scene to investigate the fire.
No one was injured, she said.
