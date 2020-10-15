AGAWAM MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have been called to a fire at a landfill near Bondi's Island, fire officials confirm.
Western Mass News spoke with the West Springfield Fire Department and they tell us they believe this is a brush fire.
We're told this fire is in Agawam and West Springfield is assisting on scene, working to knock down this fire.
Thick smoke can be seen and smelled from my miles away.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
As of about 2:30 p.m. the fire continued to burn, with smoke billowing over land, and over the CT River towards Springfield.
Western Mass News is continuing to cover this developing story. We have a crew on the scene.
As soon as more information come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3 and online for all the latest details.
