WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are at the Marriott hotel on Riverdale Street in West Springfield for a reported fire and police have shut down a section of Route 5.
Our crew on scene says the Northbound side of Riverdale St. is shut down by the light by the movie theater up to the entrance of the Riverdale Shops.
West Springfield police at around 2 p.m. today posted on Facebook that, "Route 5 North is closed at Elm Street and Route 5 due to a structure fire."
A viewer who initially called us stated that they saw "flames shooting out" on the lower level of the hotel.
West Springfield Deputy Fire Chief, Steve Manchino tells Western Mass News they received the call at 1:34 p.m. for "smoke, fire...coming out of the building."
He tells us so far there have been no reports of any injuries..."but it's still early yet."
The Springfield Fire Department has been called to cover a fire station in West Springfield, Captain Drew Piemonte confirms.
