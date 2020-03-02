STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A three-alarm fire at a school building in Sturbridge Monday night was knocked down by multiple firefighters called to the scene.
The fire at Montessori School located at 116 Brookfield Road in Sturbridge, occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Multiple firefighters from Sturbridge and from surrounding communities responded to the scene to put out the flames.
This included Southbridge, Brimfield, Brookfield, West Brookfield, Spencer, and Warren.
"The 3rd alarm fire was knocked down quickly," the Sturbridge Fire Department reports.
Brookfield Road was shut down while emergency crews worked the scene.
Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries in relation to this fire.
No word yet what causes the fire to start.
The Sturbridge Fire Department reports they are investigating the incident.
"Adequate and safe manpower at this scene was made possible by our off duty members responding in from home and the rapid response of our brothers and sisters from our mutual aid communities," the Sturbridge Fire Department said on their Facebook page early Tuesday morning.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
