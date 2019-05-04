WILLIAMSBURG, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters called to the Ann T. Dunphy School for a fire were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
The incident happened Friday late afternoon around 4:45 p.m.
The Williamsburg Police and Fire Department responded. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a 'small electrical fire' in the Kiln room.
Additional firefighters were called to the scene. Including from Chesterfield and Northampton.
With the fire quickly extinguished, crews still remained on scene for about an hour to check for any extension and assist with ventilating the building.
An electrical panel and the wall behind that panel was damaged in the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
