Fire at Smith College under investigation.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are still looking into what sparked a fire at a Smith College building Wednesday morning.
According to Northampton Fire officials, crews were called to the Neilson Library, which was under construction, at Smith College around 9:05 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Arriving firefighters located a small fire that had originated in the void space within the roofing system.
Since crews could not gain access the fire through the interior of the building, firefighters were forced to attack the fire by climbing to the top of the roof.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the flames.
Officials had to use a chainsaw to cut the roof open and remove parts of the roofing system to ensure that the fire was indeed put out.
Vehicle access to the scene was difficult due to ongoing construction.
One engine was unable to gain access to the scene.
We're told that the building sustained minor damage.
However, an approximate cost in damages has not yet been released.
No injuries were reported.
A total of six off duty firefighters were called in to cover the calls that came in to the Northampton Fire Department's station.
Firefighters from Easthampton also assisted officials with a medical while Northampton firefighters worked to douse the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Northampton Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.