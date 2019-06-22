WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fire broke out at a house on Highland Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the 3rd floor of the building.
Westfield Firefighters opened the 3rd-floor door upon arrival to discover the floor completely filled with smoke.
They uncovered the fire in the basement where they were able to contain it before quickly putting it out.
4 people were displaced and are now living with family in Westfield.
Westfield Fire Department reported there was $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.