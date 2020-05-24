SPRINGFIELD, MA (WBBG/WHSM) -- Fire crews are battling flames at a fire on Carew Street.

The garage caught fire and spread to a fence, fire officials said.

There are no reported injuries at this time, fire officials said.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.

