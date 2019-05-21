HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two men are safe after becoming stranded this afternoon on the Connecticut River in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said that around 4 p.m. Tuesday, two men were on a lightweight raft and were struggling with the current.
The men used a cell phone to call 911 and were able to get to shore in a remote area.
Cavagnac noted that fire crews were able to safely get the men back to the Oxbow public boat launch.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.