SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Springfield have been able to knock down a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded to 500 Hancock St. around 7 a.m.
As of about 9 a.m. the street remained closed.
We're told by the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started in the first-floor bedroom of the house.
No word yet what caused the fire to start. No injuries have been reported.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to provide the latest details as we learn more information.
