SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Springfield have been able to knock down a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to 500 Hancock St. around 7 a.m. 

As of about 9 a.m. the street remained closed.

We're told by the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started in the first-floor bedroom of the house. 

No word yet what caused the fire to start. No injuries have been reported. 

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to provide the latest details as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.