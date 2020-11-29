SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, the Springfield Fire Department rescued a man stuck in the mud earlier that morning.
Officials said he was metal detecting at Watershops Pond when things got messy. He started to walk out towards the middle of the drained body of water before getting stuck.
Residents nearby told Western Mass News the incident happened quickly.
"Some guys were walking out toward the middle, and the next thing we know, he was up to his waist in the mud," explained Springfield resident Randy Benoit.
Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Captain Drew Piemonte confirmed to Western Mass News no one was injured, just a little dirty.
