EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There is an active house fire on Franconia Circle in East Longmeadow.
According to the East Longmeadow Fire Department, mutual companies, including the Springfield Fire Department are responding.
Western Mass News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.