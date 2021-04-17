HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Dwight Street Saturday evening.
Fire crews responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire in her kitchen around 5 p.m.
Crews found fire showing through a first-floor window of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. Flames were contained to the kitchen, and the fire was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported. One person was temporarily displaced and will be assisted by the building owner.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
