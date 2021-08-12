LONGMEADOW, MA (WGG/WSHM)-- Fire Departments are responding to a second alarm house fire on Shady Knoll Drive in Longmeadow this evening.
Springfield Fire officials tell Western Mass News they are providing mutual aid and sent a fire engine to the scene.
Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.
