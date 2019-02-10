LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to a garage fire at a home in Ludlow Saturday morning.
The fire caused extensive damage to the garage, but luckily did not extend to the home itself.
Western Mass News spoke with Ludlow Fire Captain, Ricky Machado and he confirmed firefighters were able to knock out the fire when they arrived.
Emergency crews were called to the house on Roy Street just before 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Ludlow Fire Department told our crew on scene the fire started on the outside of the home.
When we arrived there was an ambulance and police were there as well.
However, it's important to note there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department.
